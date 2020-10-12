Highlights: Gang rape incident with woman in Buxar

Accused also murdered 5-year-old son

FIR on 7 including 2 nominated, one arrested

Buxar

Disgusting incident of gang rape with a woman has surfaced in Buxar, Bihar. The woman was allegedly raped by seven people. The accused also killed the woman’s 5-year-old son. The police has so far arrested one person in this case.

Giving information, SHO of Murar police station of Buxar said that the victim is 28 years old. The case came to light when the victim’s father lodged an FIR with the police. They have filed complaints against two nominated and five unknown people in this regard.

According to the complaint lodged with the police, the woman had left for some work in the bank along with her son on Saturday. On returning, the search for the mother-son began. During the search, the family found the victim on the banks of the pond around 3 am on Sunday. The body of the child was found in the pond.

Police said that on the way to the hospital, the victim told the father about the incident, on the basis of which an FIR has been lodged. The victim is undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital, where her condition remains stable. The victim is not in a position to tell anything right now. Along with this, medical reports are also being awaited.