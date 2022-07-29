Daria Bignardi hitchhiking but no one stops. “In lingerie it would have been better”

The journalist Daria Bignardi he complained on his Instagram channel that he did hitchhiking for 43 minutes on a sunny uphill street with shopping bags, but no one stopped.

“I wondered why no one stops to give a ride to a girl who hitchhikes with shopping bags” – asks the Bignardi– “Do I have a disreputable face? Unpleasant? People don’t want to talk or dealing with strangers? Are tourists stressed out? One is afraid of the Covid? (that would be understandable: I didn’t have a mask). In the end, after 43 minutes an acquaintance stopped “.

The journalist, however, remembers the year of high school: “We had arrived just twenty kilometers from here by hitchhiking, from Ferrara, in five girls with rucksacks. The backpack is sexier than the shopping bag, okay, but I don’t think the theme is that, in my opinion there is a kind of closure, distrust, shyness and laziness widespread in live relationships“.

Finally the Bignardi launches a provocation, posting one of his own photo in lingerie and asking the followers: “Now I go back to the place this morning dressed like this, if they give me a lift all my theories collapse”.

