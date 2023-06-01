“Bonaccini? No veto on anyone. My name? Ask who did it”





“Right now I’m dealing with a landslide. We are still in full emergency, before talking about the commissioner’s name we wait for him to pass”. With these words the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Galeazzo Bignami (FdI) answers the question of Affaritaliani.it whether the hypothesis of the Governor of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccini as commissioner for reconstruction after the flood has faded.

You are from Bologna and your name has also been mentioned. Would you be ready to be commissioner? “You have to ask whoever mentioned my name this question, not me.” But would she do it? “Look, I believe that first of all we need to understand what to do and above all overcome the acute phase of the emergency. This debate that has taken place now is boring. We need someone who can guarantee efficiency and concreteness, the region is industrious and is a locomotive for the whole Village”.

But is there a veto on Bonaccini from the government? “There is no veto on anyone, we are listening to the requests of the territories. Next Wednesday there will be this meeting with the presidents of the regions involved, Emilia Romagna, Marche and Tuscany and also with the presidents of the provinces involved. Then we will see”.

The name of General Figliuolo has also been mentioned, so perhaps the commissioner will be a technician? “You can give me the whole list of names but the answer is always the same, first you have to understand what to do. As long as there are active landslides that if it just rains a little you get into trouble we are still in an emergency. Before the commissioner for reconstruction we must get out of the emergency”, concludes Undersecretary Bignami.

Subscribe to the newsletter

