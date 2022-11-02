Bignami, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure: “The photo in Nazi uniform? Serious but it does not represent me “

“It doesn’t explain anything about me, it doesn’t represent me”. The new Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, Galeazzo Bignami, tries to distance himself from the famous photo that shows him disguised as a Nazi hierarch. A shot that has also returned to the fore in the international press after his appointment as number two in the department headed by Matteo Salvini. “It is very serious. And in fact I feel a deep humiliation ”, the Brothers of Italy deputy told La Repubblica, recalling that the photo dates back to 2005.“ I was 29 and it was my bachelor party. They treated me like this, he knows how it goes in those cases, one loses control of the situation ”, he added, before acknowledging that at the time he had already been elected city councilor of Bologna. “It was a huge bullshit, I’ve said that before. I apologized, yet that photo always comes out ”. “I do not even diminish its gravity,” said Bignami, who in the past had spoken of a “joke among friends”.

“I am in human difficulty. In all my political and institutional activities I have always expressed closeness, esteem, support to the Jewish people and to Israel. Handing over me a grotesque, derogatory, shameful representation is only the result of a political exploitation that I do not accept “

Son of an exponent of the Italian Social Movement, Bignami has been a member of FdI since 2018, after having spent a period in Forza Italia. In this legislature, he was the first signatory of a proposal for the establishment of a parliamentary commission of inquiry on the “management of the health emergency caused by the epidemic spread of the Sars-CoV-2 virus and on the failure to update the national pandemic plan” . In 2019 he had his video discussed in which he read the names of the intercoms of public housing in Bologna to report the presence of foreign tenants, who regularly lived in the apartments. A gimmick reminiscent of Salvini’s the following year, again in Bologna.