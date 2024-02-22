A message of equality and universal love and against bullying, bodyshaming and all types of violence and discrimination. Thus Big Mama in his speech at the UN Headquarters in front of young people from all over the world. The singer, after performing on the Sanremo stage, spoke in the hall of the United Nations General Assembly in New York to speak to an international audience of 2,000 children aged between 16 and 17. «I really want to explain my story a little to make people understand how important it is to believe in your dreams regardless of who you are and where you come from – said Big Mama -. The thing that strikes me most are the messages from people who tell me: since I saw you on TV I felt better. This is because representation is really very important”. “Being able to talk about my suffering as something overcome and now in the past finally makes me calm”, concluded the artist