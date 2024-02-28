The detectives take seriously into account that a long-running conflict in the Amsterdam rap scene is the basis for the murder of rapper Bigidagoe (26). During the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, probably in retaliation, there were attacks throughout the city on homes linked to suspect Shairone S. (20).
Wouter Laumans, Paul Vugts
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Bigidagoe #murder #explosions #due #feud #rap #groups #Zone #Boats #Music
Leave a Reply