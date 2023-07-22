With this unwavering approach, the United States racked up seven return goals in the quarterfinals of the inaugural tournament against Taipei. It remains the largest margin of victory of any tie in the competition.

Ann Kristin Aarones was the competition’s top scorer, scoring half of her six goals in the Canadians’ loss.

By that logic, there will be few days as sweet as June 23, 1999. Sun opened the scoring against Ghana on ten minutes and completed his hat trick shortly after the break. A flurry of goals from Zhang Ouying and Zhao Lihong doomed Ghana to history, but Sun, as a joint winner of FIFA’s Women’s Player of the 21st Century award, will forever be part of football’s rich tapestry.

Fortunately, the Americans were willing to share their rations with Sweden, which helped the Scandinavians reach third place. After the United States won the competition, the two teams celebrated with a song made up on the fly by the Swedish captain, Pia Sundhage.

Norway would lift the trophy two weeks later, but it disappeared in 1997 during renovation works for the Norwegian Football Association.

Humm didn’t let up outside the office, scoring a hat-trick in five minutes against Ecuador that remains the fastest in World Cup history, both men’s and women’s.

“We had judged them better than they have been today,” Neid analyzed coldly. As the lowest-ranked team in the competition, 66 places below world leaders Germany at the time, Neid could not have had high expectations in Côte d’Ivoire.

The Argentina coach lamented: “It was a nightmare start for our team” when reigning champions and eventual world champions Germany took a 4-0 lead after half an hour. It only got worse, however, as a Birgit Prinz-inspired team mercilessly exploited “a lot of open space,” according to the legendary forward.

Vanina Correa did not have a very good time under the three sticks, and her coach did not hesitate to criticize her: “She made two mistakes that cost us two goals. Today was a nightmare for her.”

From their parents’ basement bedrooms, many onlookers lashed out at the US team for celebrating the 11th, 12th and 13th goals with as much enthusiasm as the first three. Did they really need a dozen?

But it wasn’t disrespectful, as coach Jill Ellis explained: “To be respectful to your opponents is to play hard against your opponents.”