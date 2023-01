How did you feel about the content of this article?

The National Weather Service (NWS) described the phenomenon as “an unending onslaught of weather events”. | Photo: Playback/ YouTube NDTV News

California is again suffering from heavy rains on Thursday (12), aggravated by a cyclone that threatens to exacerbate the floods and landslides caused by storms that have already killed 19 people in the most populous state in the country. Material damage is estimated at more than US$ 1 billion (about R$ 5.2 billion).

The torrential rains of the previous days on soils already saturated with water caused major power cuts, numerous floods, uprooted trees and blocked major roads in the American West. Some regions record levels of precipitation not reached for 150 years.

About 160,000 businesses and homes in California have been without electricity since the beginning of the week, according to tracking website Poweroutage. The National Weather Service (NWS) described the phenomenon as “an unending onslaught of atmospheric events”.

In Paso Robles, in the center of the state, a five-year-old child was swept away by floodwaters on Monday (9) while his mother was taking him to school. He was still missing on Wednesday. “My wife is completely devastated that she survived without him,” his father, Brian Doan, told the Los Angeles Times. She did her best.”

Areas of California that have been affected by wildfires in the past are most at risk from landslides. Experts mentioned that the heavy rains will not end the drought problem the state is facing.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in California. This allows state government, as well as local administrations, access to federal resources to deal with storm-generated disasters.