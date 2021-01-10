The German retailers increased their sales at a record pace last year despite the Corona crisis. According to the Federal Statistical Office, they took 5.3 percent more than in 2019. This is the strongest increase since these statistics began in 1994 and is the eleventh year of growth in a row.

According to the statistics office, this estimate also takes into account the tougher lockdown from the second half of December with the closure of most stores and retail sales for the months of January to November 2020. However, there is an enormous gap within the retail sector: while online retail is booming, many smaller businesses fear about it the lockdown for survival.

The online and mail order businesses were among those profiting from the corona crisis, which grew 24 percent in the first eleven months. Supermarkets achieved a plus of 8.5 percent. In contrast, the textile trade collapsed by 21 percent. Department stores and department stores recorded losses of 8.9 percent.

The managing director of the retail association HDE on shopping frenzy and shop dying.

€ uro on Sunday: In the Corona year 2020, the retail trade boomed as last in 1994. According to the statistics office, sales rose by 5.3 percent. How satisfied are you?

Stefan Genth: It is still too early to take stock of 2020 as a whole. The numbers now circulating are estimates. I think it’s more likely that we’ll end up roughly at last year’s level. But that shouldn’t hide the fact that we can look back on a real disaster year, especially in the fashion trade.

Hasn’t the corona crisis merely accelerated the ongoing structural change?

In some cases, existing trends in online trading were accelerated. But if you have to close your business completely due to a pandemic, this has nothing to do with normal structural change.

Good deals in groceries, furniture and online have made up for losses in the city centers. Will it last?

This is due to the special location with many closed downtown vendors, appeals to avoid contact and closed restaurants. The trend towards online shopping could, however, have a lasting effect. Many customers rediscovered this during the crisis.

Now the lockdown has also been extended and tightened. What does that do?

This puts many traders in jeopardy. The promised state aid of eleven billion euros per month sounds impressive, but it hardly reaches local dealers. If the finance minister does not adjust the aid quickly, we will experience an unprecedented wave of bankruptcies. In addition, the dealers need a perspective – and planning. A binding stipulation of the corona numbers at which the reopening takes place would be good, for example. Then the dealers could calculate the goods order better.