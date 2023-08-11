Winning, playing beautiful football, inspiring: these were the three goals of the Dutch women’s team that national coach Andries Jonker constantly repeated. Not all those ambitions were fully realized, but the sentiment after the elimination in the quarterfinals of the World Cup is fundamentally different than after the elimination at the European Championship last year, at the same stage of the tournament.

#Biggest #profit #Andries #Jonker #Orange #Lionesses #revived #mentally #football