For avgeeks, the destruction of the world’s largest commercial plane was one of the key images at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In February, the Antonov AN-225 was attacked at its base in Hostomel, near Kyiv.

“The dream will never die,” the makers tweeted when it was destroyed. Now it looks like they’ve stayed true to their word, with the company announcing that plans to rebuild it are already underway. Nicknamed “Mriya” – Ukrainian for “dream” – the massive plane was built in the 1980s to transport the Soviet space shuttle.

Its later life, though a little less glamorous, was equally iconic — it was the world’s largest cargo carrier, with about twice the holding capacity of a Boeing 747, earning it cult status among self-styled Avgeeks. It stretched to 84 meters, or 275 feet, with the largest wingspan of any fully operational aircraft. To date, it is the heaviest aircraft ever built.

Their destruction was announced on February 27, 2022, with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeting that “Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’…but they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong European state.” , free and democratic”.

The Antonov Company said at the time that it was unable to verify the plane’s condition, while CNN journalist Vasco Cotovio noted that the nose had apparently taken “a direct hit from artillery” and was “completely destroyed” when he saw it in April.

“There was extensive damage to the wings and some engines. The tail section was spared from major impacts and has some holes from shrapnel or bullets,” he said at the time, predicting that a repair would be unlikely. 🇧🇷

On Monday, however, the Antonov Company announced in a tweet that the rebuilding project had already begun, with “design work” already underway. While it estimated repair costs, the company anticipated a bill of more than €500 million ($502 million) to get it back on the air, promising more information “after the win”.

The company already has about 30% of the components needed to build a new one, it announced.

Originally, Ukrainian state defense firm Ukroboronprom, which runs the Antonov, had released a statement estimating the restoration at more than $3 billion – which it promised to make Russia pay. Rebuilding would take at least five years, he said at the time.

The announcement coincides with the launch of an exhibition dedicated to the plane at Germany’s Leipzig/Halle airport, which is home to five other Antonov aircraft. “Light and Shadow: The Antonov Story” shows photos of the aircraft before and after its destruction, focusing on the engineering feat that was lost when it was attacked. It will be on display until the end of December.

At the opening, Oleksiy Makeiev, Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, announced that although he flew on “almost every AN aircraft, the Mriya remained a dream for me,” in a statement released by the company. “We hope it will be restored and we will see this mighty bird in the sky again,” he added.

In the meantime, if you’re missing Mriya, you can build your own – or at least your own model. Ukrainian startup Metal Time is selling AN-225 mechanical design kits. Each costs $99, and the proceeds go straight to Antonov to fund the rebuilding of the Mriya, as well as the resettlement of Antonov employees whose homes were destroyed by the Russian invasion, and training for new Ukrainian pilots and aviation engineers.