Is it a sea monster or just a big fish that has been causing sightings in the Scottish Highlands for decades? A newly launched Nessie expedition is hoping for clues.

Great Glen – Is it a myth or has there actually been a sea monster hiding in the Scottish Highlands for decades? An expedition is now investigating this question, using drones, boats and thermal imaging cameras to search for the mysterious animal. On Saturday, August 26th, the largest Nessie search in five decades has begun.

“There’s no place in the world where people haven’t heard of Nessie, but it’s still one of our biggest questions: What is the Loch Ness Monster?” said Paul Nixon, director of the Loch Ness Centre , told the AFP news agency. And the current search in the Scottish Highlands should also cause a stir. In the pouring rain, the search for the mysterious sea monster began on Saturday. The next few days should show whether the experts will actually find anything during their search. Tourists also found something on the beach near St. Peter-Ording. The two vacationers were amazed when they Parts of a giant skeleton in the mudflats discovered.

New expedition searches for Nessie again – experts want to find mysterious sea monster

“I don’t know what it is,” he continued. “What I do know is that there is something big in Loch Ness. I’ve seen sonar images of delivery truck-sized objects moving underwater.” In order to track down the mysterious sea monster, the experts use drones, boats with thermal imaging cameras and hydrophones in their search. Volunteers should also be able to participate in the search. The organizers called for people to keep an eye out for movements in the water or other events over the course of the weekend.

A boat sails across Loch Ness. © Benedikt von Imhoff/dpa

Volunteers responded to the call on Saturday. “It could be a myth, it could be reality. I think it’s something in between,” said 21-year-old tourist Tatiana Yeboah. You’ll keep an eye on the lake so you don’t miss anything. The mysterious sea monster of Loch Ness has fascinated many onlookers for decades. Observations and sightings were reported again and again. Tourists in Ibiza also reported one a few days ago impressive find. The rare giant lung jellyfish is said to weigh around 40 kilos.

Nessie was seen again and again – first sightings go back to ancient times

In 1933 the local newspaper reported Inverness Courier about how a couple were driving along a newly built lakeside road and saw a “huge bump” in the water. Reports about the eerie underwater monster that is said to be hiding in the lake, which is up to 240 meters deep, date back to ancient times. Even stone reliefs show a mysterious beast with fins. The earliest written mention comes from a book about the life of the Irish monk Columbanus from the year 565. According to this, the monster attacked a swimmer and was about to attack again when Saint Columbanus ordered it to retreat.

This famous photograph was taken in April 1934 by surgeon Dr. Robert Kenneth Wilson captured at Loch Ness. As it turned out later, the recording was just a fake. © Everett Collection/Imago

Nessi in the Scottish Highlands: The myth has persisted for decades

The Loch Ness Center at Drumnadrochit near Inverness puts official Nessie sightings at over 1100. The fabled monster brings in millions of pounds to the Scottish tourism industry. Every year countless tourists make a pilgrimage to the lake hoping to catch a glimpse of the enigmatic myth. So far there is no real proof of the existence of the monster. Over the years, both scientists and hobby seekers have tried again and again to track down the mysterious animal.

Even the largest search to date in 1972 brought no results to light. In 1987, members of an expedition reported finding an “unidentified object of unusual size and strength.” A 2018 DNA study of Loch Ness found no sign of a plaesiosaur or other such large animal, but the results indicated the presence of numerous eels. Whether the current search for Nessie will finally bring evidence to light will be seen in the coming days.

