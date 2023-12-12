Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

240 million euro profit! Player from Austria wins the highest prize ever at EuroMillions. © Austrian Lotteries/imago

A lucky person in Austria wins 240 million. The newly crowned multimillionaire has already contacted us – with a request.

Kassel – It is still unclear whether there is a winner. One thing is certain: the 240 million euros are an astronomical sum, a record profit. The Austrian Lotteries announce that it is the highest prize in EuroMillions history that a single person has won in Austria.

“Lucky guy of the year” in Austria – 240 million euro winner asks for “carer”

The “lucky guy of the year” has his tips virtually on the gaming platform winday.at delivered. 20 tips – including the “five plus two correct ones” in the last tip. The winner was automatically notified on Friday evening: “Congratulations! You won 240,000 euros!”

Record profit in Austria at EuroMillions

In order to get the millions, no contact is generally necessary, according to the Austrian Lotteries. After a complaint period of four weeks, the winnings will be transferred to an account that is usually stored with the account. But the tipper contacted the customer service center and arranged a meeting with a “representative.”

“The first hour as a million-dollar winner was demanding on your blood pressure. But it was soon possible to think about the future in a structured way,” said the millionaire during the phone call. Nothing is initially known about his wishes, which may now come true.

A conversation with the high-winning supervisor is always a good opportunity “to reflect on the expanded possibilities with the expert and to be best prepared for this opportunity,” according to the lottery.

In the “EuroMillions” lottery, five are chosen from the numbers 1 to 50 and two from twelve star numbers. The drawing for all participating countries takes place weekly, Tuesdays and Fridays between 8:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. in Paris.

It doesn't have to be 240 million euros. At the lotto on Saturday (December 9, 2023) it was about 26 million euros plus 5 million euros in game 77. However, thanks to new rules 50 million in the lottery jackpot possible.