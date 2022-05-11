Home page World

Of: Laura May

Seven lucky numbers: a hitherto unknown won 185 million pounds at the British bookmaker Camelot – now a winner has announced itself.

Update from May 11, 5:47 p.m.: The betting provider Camelot Group confirmed that the presumed winner had reported. It is a single player and not a syndicate. The claim will now be examined. Then exactly £184,262,899.10 belongs to the winner.

“This is incredible news,” said Camelot expert Andy Carter. “Our focus now is to support the ticket holder through the process and help them enjoy their life-changing and record-breaking win.”

Highest lottery jackpot of all time: England is looking for the winner

First report from May 11th: LONDON – The situation is reminiscent of the 1998 British-Irish comedy film Long Live Ned Devine!, in which a small village tries to cover up the death of a resident after winning the lottery jackpot. But this mega win is not the point of a screenplay.

A hitherto unknown has won the highest amount in British lottery history: 184 million pounds, the equivalent of 215 million euros. The British bookmaker Camelot Group confirmed the win.

Lottery win: betting provider is looking for winners in Europe

Now the lucky guy just has to be found. The previous record was £170 million, which was collected by an anonymous winner in October 2019. Since the lottery is offered in several European countries, the Camelot Group doesn’t even know which country to look in. In Germany, a lottery winner from Saxony is currently being sought who is entitled to a whopping 1.2 million euros.

A whole pile of money is waiting for the previously unknown winner. © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Andrey Nekrasov

Record lottery win: winner could buy several islands in the Caribbean

“Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if you think you’re the lucky winner,” said Camelot expert Andy Carter dpa. The winner has 180 days to register. If you register in time with the correct lottery ticket, you will receive exactly 184,262,899.10 pounds.

3, 25, 27, 28, 29 and the additional numbers 4 and 9: These are the magic numbers for winning the record-breaking Euromillion jackpot. With the sum, the lucky one could afford, for example, four islands in the Caribbean or eleven luxury apartments in central London, the Sky News broadcaster calculated on Wednesday.

There was also a big win in December last year. A lottery player from North Rhine-Westphalia won 73.7 million euros in the Eurojackpot and gave himself an early Christmas present.