D.he Greens want to enter into three-way exploratory talks with the SPD and FDP. “We propose that to the FDP,” said party leader Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday in Berlin. After the federal election, the Greens and the FDP first explored possible compromise lines with each other and then separately with the SPD as well as with the CDU and CSU.

Germany is facing major challenges that need to be tackled quickly, which is why the Greens are convinced "that this country cannot afford a long hangover".

With a view to a possible coalition of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP, the co-chairman Robert Habeck said that the individual rounds of the past few days had shown “that the greatest possible overlap in terms of content is conceivable there”. This applies above all to the area of ​​social policy. This is not a complete rejection of Jamaica negotiations with the Union and FDP. The Union had really made an effort in the preliminary talks and had accommodated the Greens. Nevertheless, there are major differences in content here.

But the outcome of possible exploratory talks with the SPD and FDP is still open. It is clear to the Greens “that the biscuit is far from eaten”. There are significant vacancies and differences, this affects both Greens and FDP and Greens.

Mathematically, after the federal election, both a traffic light alliance and a Jamaica coalition of the Union, Greens and FDP are possible. This variant was previously preferred by the FDP. Habeck now pointed out for the Greens that there was “a greater difference in a Jamaica alliance on our part”. The SPD has been promoting a traffic light coalition under their leadership for days.

In view of power struggles and suspected indiscretions in the Union, the Greens and the FDP have recently criticized and in some cases doubts about the ability of the CDU and CSU to govern. The FDP leadership also wanted to speak to the press in the morning about the further exploratory timetable.