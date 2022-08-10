Tigresa Vip blamed Rosa Neide and Valdir Barranco for annulling her candidacy for state deputy for Mato Grosso

Ester Caroline Pessatto, known as Tigresa Vip in the pornographic industry, said this Tuesday (Aug 9, 2022) that the PT excluded her candidacy for state deputy for Mato Grosso.

“The biggest humiliation I’ve ever been through in my entire life was when the PT excluded my membership”said the actress in a video posted on YouTube.

Pessatto stated that the annulment was due to a movement by the PT president in Mato Grosso, Valdir Barrancoand the PT federal deputy Rosa Neide.

Tigresa stated that the decision will influence Neide’s reelection attempt, as she will lose “prostitutes” and porn actresses.

In May, Pessatto got an injunction that forced the PT of Minas Gerais to join her, but, according to her, her candidacy was barred again when party conventions were made official in the state.

O Power 360 contacted Barranco and Neide, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report.