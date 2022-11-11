Democrats fared better than expected in the US midterm elections. The election, which took place on the 8th of November, was the subject of the previous column here in our space and, now, we are going to see some of the results that are already available. Some will still have to wait, either for the counting of votes or for the rules of each dispute. Some things, however, are already clear.

First, Ron DeSantis consecrated his name as the GOP’s top cadre for the upcoming presidential election. Our readers already knew this, in the most recent column we commented that he was gaining strength as a potential candidate in 2024 for being “a name that could unite both traditional Republicans and Trumpist Republicans”. What was not expected was the size of the victory he achieved.

DeSantis was re-elected governor of Florida with nearly 60% of the vote, defeating former governor Charlie Crist, now a Democrat but previously also a Republican. In proportional numbers, it was the biggest electoral victory in the state since 1982 and, in absolute numbers of votes, it was the biggest washout in history. Several media outlets are already crowning DeSantis as a potential Republican presidential candidate.

Donald Trump, who is expected to make his candidacy official next week, already knows that he will have a tough opponent in the party’s primaries, if this scenario comes to fruition. To the point that, on a social network, he has already gone on the attack against DeSantis. It’s a game of politics, of course, with the right to Trump’s usual style: a nickname for the criticized, posing as more republican than anyone else and that DeSantis is a “fruit” of himself.

Again, it’s from the game of politics, but it shows that Trump’s nose has detected the moves around DeSantis. If he were a “presidential candidate” only in the view of the column or other media outlets, Trump would not go into battle. Today, many party bigwigs see DeSantis as a way out and salvation. Including salvation from the influence of Trump himself.

chamber and states

And the federal Congress, the main focus of the election? As the column is being written, Republicans have 211 seats in the House, against 192 for Democrats. The remaining 32 seats are still under count or recount. The trend is toward a Republican majority, of course, but with a smaller lead than projected in the polls and than expected by the Joe Biden administration.

The title of the most recent column referred to the “fate” of US presidents as they face their first midterm election. Joe Biden wrote on social media a celebration of how his defeat was less than the historic fate appointed. “We lost fewer seats in the House of Representatives than the first midterm election of any Democratic president in at least 40 years.”

Joe Biden also celebrated that his party had “the best gubernatorial elections since 1986.” In the results already confirmed, Democrats won in two states previously ruled by Republicans, Maryland and Massachusetts. Arizona could be added to the list, with no final results yet. On the other hand, Democrats could lose the Nevada government.

Suspense in the Senate

The situation in the Senate, on the other hand, will be suspenseful for almost a month, at least. Again, at the time of writing, the Democrats hold 48 seats and the Republicans hold 49. Of the remaining three, Arizona is Democrat-leaning and Nevada is leaning Republican. And Georgia again goes to the second round of its election for senator.

The same thing had already happened in November 2020, in the special election following the resignation of Johnny Isakson for health reasons. The Republican died less than two years later. Raphael Warnock was elected on the occasion, the first African American to represent the state in the Senate and the first black Democrat to be elected senator in a former Confederate state.

Now Warnock faces Herschel Walker in the first clash between two African-American candidates for the Georgia Senate. If the victory in Nevada is confirmed and Walker is elected, the Republicans will win 51 seats in the Senate and a majority in both houses of Congress. Warnock’s victory means a draw, which favors the Democrats, with the tiebreaker being made by Kamala Harris, the country’s vice president.

At least in the near future, the eyes of US politics will not only be focused on cosmopolitan New York or the superlatives Texas and California. From Florida, the swing state always the subject of reporting during election periods, may come the new republican face of the USA. And from Georgia, a state with a violent history and currently home to large corporations, will come the balance sheet of the US Senate.