D.he June 19, 2020, a Friday, will be Markus Braun’s last day in his position as Wirecard boss. The career of the Austrian who ran Wirecard in the style of a sole ruler, who as a major shareholder was far more than an ordinary, salaried CEO, clearly inspired by the idea: “Wirecard am I”, ends with a loud bang left over. Nothing about the company, nothing about Braun’s visions, nothing about his power, nothing about his wealth. And first of all nothing of his freedom.

Bettina Weiguny Freelance writer in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. Georg Meck Responsible editor for economics and “Money & More” of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

That Friday morning, around 8:30 a.m., his driver, who is also the manager’s bodyguard, picks him up from his apartment in Munich-Bogenhausen. The evening before, it was late in the Wirecard headquarters, outside in the industrial park in Aschheim. The nerves there are on edge, since a few hours earlier it was revealed that Germany’s acclaimed new high-tech star was built on lies and deceit, that a quarter of the alleged fortune existed only in the imagination. The banks in the Philippines, where two billion euros are supposed to be in trust accounts, reported: Everything was a lie. Everything just fake. There is no money in Manila. The stock market is horrified, billions in shareholder assets vanish into thin air within hours.