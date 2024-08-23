Home policy

From: Lea Winkler

The Democratic Party Conventions ended with Harris’ speech on August 22. The entire week illustrated the ideological differences with Trump.

Chicago – Accompanied by pop star Pink, the female country band “The Chicks” and a large contingent of female politicians and female family members, Kamala Harris officially accepted the nomination as presidential candidate for the US election at the Democratic Party Convention. The conclusion of the Democratic Party Convention illustrated in a striking way the contrast between the Republican and Democratic election campaigns.

Differences between Trump and Harris in US election: Party conventions show priorities

While several influential women were campaigning for Harris among the Democrats, the party convention was republican in July under the star of masculinity. The presidential race between Harris and her Republican opponent Donald Trump in the US election has now become a kind of gender battle. It is about ideological disputes, the roles of men and women in society, women’s rights and different world views.

The Republican Party Convention in the US election campaign: “It’s a Man’s World”

At the Republican Party convention in Milwaukee in July, Trump’s ceremonial speakers were former wrestler Hulk Hogan and the head of the UFC martial arts organization, Dana White. Both men have faced allegations of domestic violence in the past.

Hulk Hogan ripped his shirt off at the Republican convention in Milwaukee. (Archive photo) © J. Scott Applewhite/AP/dpa

Hogan showed his support for Trump by taking off his jacket and ripping off his T-shirt printed with a US flag. Underneath he wore a sleeveless, bright red shirt that said “Trump – Vance 2024”. The demonstrative flexing of muscles triggered jeers in the hall. On one of the days, Trump had chosen a well-known song by soul singer James Brown to march into the party convention hall: “It’s a Man’s World”.

Before US election: At the Democratic Party convention, influential women support Harris

In contrast to the Republican Party Convention, the US Democrats celebrated their party conventions as a celebration of women. In recent days, a number of influential women have appeared: including former First Lady Michelle Obama, talk show queen Oprah Winfrey and former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The last day of the meeting was also all about women. Many women on stage and in the audience wore white – as a symbol of women’s rights. Alongside Harris, there were various high-ranking female politicians on stage, as well as Harris’ stepdaughter, sister, niece and her daughters. And: female stars. Actresses Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington promoted Harris on stage, “The Chicks” sang the national anthem, and Pink had a joint singing performance with her daughter Willow.

Republicans incite against Democrat: Trump posts against Harris again before US election

While Kamala gave her speech and delighted the Democrats, Trump published a whole series of posts on his social media platform Truth Social. There he attacked Harris almost every minute. “She has done nothing but talk for three and a half years and that’s exactly what she’s doing tonight, complaining about everything but doing nothing!” he wrote about the Vice President.

Trump demanded that Harris stop talking and return to Washington to deal with the problems she was complaining about. The Democrat had made America a failing nation, he complained. In his previous speeches during the US election campaign, Trump had already insulted Harris as “stupid” and a “Marxist or communist”. (dpa/lw)