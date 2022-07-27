A pure pink diamond was discovered in a mine in Angola. It may be the biggest diamond found in the last 300 years.

In the announcement made this Wednesday (25), the mining company Lucapa Diamond Company informed that the 170-carat diamond was named “Rosa do Lulo” because it was extracted from the Lulo mine, in the African country.

The diamond now needs to be cut, a process that can reduce its weight by up to 50%, to reach its full value, but even so the stone can fetch a very high price on the market.

According to CNN Portugal, in 2017, the 59.6-carat “Pink Star” diamond was auctioned in Hong Kong for US$71.2 million (R$379 million) and to this day holds the title of the most expensive diamond in the world. world.

Watch the video of the presentation of “Rosa do Lulo”: