The US looks amused at the federal election. Above all, a bucket of mockery is poured out over Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz (SPD). But beware of malicious joy.

Washington – Olaf Scholz (SPD), Annalena Baerbock (Greens) or Armin Laschet (CDU)? The race for the successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is less of a heat in the USA. Former US ambassador John Kornblum has now written in the New York Times that the federal election exudes no trace of tension. It was “more exciting to watch a pot of boiling water,” added the diplomat bluntly. Above all, Scholz is the “biggest bore”.

You can find out why Germans deserve a robot to become chancellor in a report by Kreiszeitung.de. *

They are pithy words. But maybe they hit a core. A few weeks before the federal election, the paper has collected some humorous observations on the German election campaign. Baerbock and Laschet do not do well either. And certainly not the German voter. Because from the point of view of observers, Germans like it boring above all. What exactly the newspaper accuses the Germans and what insults the chancellor candidates still have to endure, that reveals a detailed report from Kreiszeitung.de. Kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.