From: Marcus Giebel

The last moments of a Shahed drone: This video of a downed aircraft was released by the Ukrainian Air Force. © Screenshots Telegram/@kpszsu

That night, Kiev becomes the main target of Russia’s air attacks. There is a parallel to New Year’s Eve. The Ukrainian air defense is working.

Kiev – When it gets dark, people in Ukraine have to be especially careful. And expect the worst. Russia is using Ukraine War above all, the cover of night to carry out its air raids on the invaded neighboring country. In doing so, everything that comes into the sights of the Kremlin troops is apparently bombed – including a children’s hospital.

This means that people in Ukraine do not really get any rest on many nights. Their lives are particularly dangerous when it is dark. Sometimes things are particularly hellish. Like on the night of July 30-31 in Kiev. The military administration of the Ukrainian capital reported on Telegram of several waves of drone attacks.

Russia attacks Kyiv: Seventh drone attack on Ukrainian capital in July

Shortly after midnight, the first reports of air attacks came in. Sergei Popko, head of the military administration, warned shortly before 1 a.m.: “Stay in the emergency shelters. Do not ignore the air raid warning!”

After 5 a.m. and while the attacks were still going on, there was already talk of one of “the most massive attacks in Ukraine during the entire war.” It was the seventh drone attack on Kiev in July – on average, Moscow bombs the city of millions every four days or nights. It goes on to say: “Measured by the number of unmanned aerial vehicles used, it was the largest attack on the capital in 2024.”

Drone attack on Kyiv: Ukrainian armed forces take down all flying objects

According to Popko, more than three dozen drones had been destroyed by then. The air raid warning lasted for more than seven hours. The drones came in waves from all possible directions. It was an initial interim assessment. It sounded like the first all-clear signal. But that would have come too early.

The attack had not yet ended at this point. The next air raid warning was issued just 15 minutes later. Again, not a single drone reached its target, and ultimately more than four dozen were shot down in Kiev airspace or while approaching the city.

At around 7 a.m., Popko stated: “Under the conditions of such a dense and massive air attack, our armed forces and air defense means functioned perfectly!” According to initial findings, there were no injuries or damage to report.

Ukraine war: 89 Shahed drones and one Kh-59 missile shot down

On Telegram, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces later stated that a Kh-59 guided missile was fired from the airspace of the occupied Kherson region and 89 Shahed drones were fired from the Russian regions of Yeisk, Seshcha, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk during the attack. The main target was Kiev.

The number of Iranian drones used was the same as in the recent New Year’s Eve attack. All 89 were shot down. A video was posted on the Telegram channel that is said to show the crash of one of the drones. In the first sequence, a burning object tumbles towards the ground, then a dark cloud of smoke can be seen rising over a field. Russia was reportedly targeting the Mykolaiv Oblast in the south with the Kh-59, but the missile was also shot down.

Air raid on Kiev: Sergei Popko, head of the capital’s military administration, reports on the nightly attacks. © IMAGO / NurPhoto



Air attack repelled: Russia causes another restless night in Kiev

According to Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Air Force, mobile task forces of the entire Ukrainian Armed Forces, tactical aviation of the Air Force, army aviation of the Ground Forces, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare of the Air Force were involved in the defense.

If Wladimir Putin If he wanted to inflict further visible damage on Kiev that night, the mission seems to have failed. But the Moscow ruler managed to bring another restless night to the city that he originally wanted to conquer in a surprise attack in February 2022. Perhaps that is triumph enough for the Russian president. (mg)