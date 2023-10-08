Attacks by Palestinian insurgents on Israel are not rare. With greater or lesser strength, the terrorist group Hamas has carried out offensives that have led to the Israeli reaction. However, the action that began this Saturday (7) demonstrates an unprecedented level of coordination and military preparation by Palestinian radicals, which the Israeli government and its intelligence service were unable to intercept.

Specific offensives generally occur with rockets launched from Gaza against the south of the country. This weaponry is contained by the Iron Dome, an anti-missile system developed with the help of the United States. Over the years, these attacks have helped maintain regional tension.

However, in addition to thousands of rockets, Hamas managed to infiltrate around a thousand fighters on land this Saturday into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing civilians in several cities and taking hostages. There are reports of Palestinian extremists accessing Israel by paragliding, attacks on police stations and attempted access by sea. The Iron Dome was unable to contain all the rockets and missiles launched.

“The Islamic Jihad group and Hamas use financial resources that should be destined for the development of the Gaza Strip to invest in weapons”, says Leonardo Coutinho, researcher and commentator on security and international relations and columnist for People’s Gazette. He pointed out that the rockets used by Hamas in large quantities are not accurate, but are efficient in causing destruction.

“We are part of this battle, our fighters stand side by side with their brothers in the Qassam Brigades [braço armado do Hamas] until victory is achieved,” Islamic Jihad spokesman Abu Hamza said on Telegram after the attacks began.

Hostages taken by terrorists

The Israeli government’s estimate is that 57 people, including civilians and military personnel, were taken hostage and taken to the Gaza Strip region. The Israeli army spokesman confirmed that there are hostages in the communities of Ofakim and Be’eri. Coutinho highlighted that this action shows that Hamas “is willing to take the ground war into the Gaza Strip”.

In an interview with the Qatari channel Al Jazeera, the deputy head of Hamas’s political office, Saleh al-Arouri, stated that “the number of hostages we have will free all of our prisoners from Israeli prisons.” According to him, Hamas “entered this battle prepared for all scenarios, including a long-term one.” Arouri said Hamas is ready to face an Israeli ground incursion into Gaza and asserted that this is “the best scenario to resolve the conflict against the enemy.”

The Palestinian group has already used hostages as bargaining chips against Israel. In 2006, the group captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who was only released in 2011, after the release of more than a thousand Palestinian prisoners.

Parallel to the open war between Israel and the militias of the Gaza Strip, following an unprecedented multiple attack by the Islamic group Hamas by land, sea and air, there were riots, protests and clashes in several parts of the West Bank, including Jericho, Ramallah, Hebron and Qalqiliya, areas in which there have been, to date, four deaths in various incidents, according to EFE Agency.

Emergency services confirmed that at least 432 people died, 200 in Israel and 232 in the Gaza Strip, according to international press. The Israeli Ministry of Health reported that, as of 9:30 pm (local time), 1,452 injured people had been taken to hospitals. Of this total, 18 are in critical condition and 267 are in serious condition.

Israeli PM says he will use “all his power” to destroy Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war and began bombing several locations in the Gaza Strip in response to the Hamas attack. Israeli troops are mobilizing thousands of reservists and fighting in different areas around Gaza. There is no expectation of a ceasefire. “Citizens of Israel, we are at war. Not in an operation or rounds of fighting. In a war,” he said.

After his first speech, Netanyahu stated that the Israeli Army will use “all its power” to destroy Hamas and called on the Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip, warning that it will reduce the militiamen’s hideouts to “rubble.” The reaction will not only be military. Israel’s Energy Minister, Israel Katz, has already ordered the state-owned electricity company to “cease supplying electricity to Gaza” in retaliation for the Hamas attacks.

United States President Joe Biden declared support for international allies. “We will never fail to protect them. We guarantee that they will have the help their citizens need and, also, that they can continue to defend themselves,” he said in a speech this afternoon. “This is not a time for Israel’s enemies to exploit these attacks to seek advantage. The world is watching,” he stressed. There is still no external mobilization of military forces in support of Israel.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and called for an end to violence in Gaza. In a statement, the Saudi ministry stated that the two discussed “the need to work towards an immediate halt to the escalation” of violence. Faisal highlighted that Saudi Arabia “rejects targeting civilians and reinforces the need for all parties to respect international humanitarian law”.

In this context, the recent rapprochement between Israel and Saudi Arabia brokered by the USA may have contributed to increasing tension with the Palestinians. “This does not please Hamas, which, despite being a Palestinian (i.e. Arab) Sunni Islamist group, is supported by Iran and is considered a terrorist group by the Saudis. In the normalization process, the Saudis also defend Palestinian interests, but those represented by Fatah, Hamas’ intra-Palestinian rival. In other words, the Hamas operation could also be a way of marking the difference between the group’s radicalism and the Saudi negotiations”, said Filipe Figueiredo, professor of international politics and columnist at People’s Gazette.

Already the leader of the so-called “Axis of Resistance” against Israel – which also includes Syria, Hamas and the Lebanese Shiite group Hebzollah – Iran has declared its support for attacks against Israel. Rahim Safavi, advisor to the country’s highest authority, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Tehran will stand by the Palestinians “until the liberation of Jerusalem.”

Another issue that still needs to be clarified is “the potential, and how large, of foreign support for the attack. We may have been supplied with information and weapons by Iran in recent months, in preparation for the attack”, Figueiredo pointed out.

Continuing tension amid Israeli internal crisis

This Saturday, Netanyahu called on opposition party leaders Yair Lapid, from Yesh Atid, and Benny Gantz, from the National Unity Party, to form a government of emergency and national unity during the state of war. Hamas’ action comes amid protests against Netanyahu’s Judiciary reform project. “Today’s attack changed Hamas’ paradigm of action. The group understood that it had found the right moment to act”, said Coutinho.

The proposal could reduce the power of the Supreme Court, which is investigating several complaints against the prime minister for alleged corruption. On July 24, the Israeli parliament approved part of the reform. Opposition to the project affects a large part of the Israeli population.

Days after the approval of the reform, retired military personnel, intelligence officers, commandos, military instructors, army doctors and infantry soldiers threatened to abandon voluntary service if the government went ahead with the project, reported the The New York Times. The country has also faced, since the beginning of the year, an increase in violence between Jewish and Palestinian settlers in the West Bank.

During the new term, Netanyahu “toughened relations with the Palestinians” and Hamas found an “open door” to advance in Israel, as the country is divided, Coutinho cited. He further assessed that, in this context, the Israelis neglected external threats, such as the actions of Iran.

Among the possibilities of worsening relations in the region, “we have the recent conflicts between Muslims and ultra-Orthodox Jews at the al-Aqsa mosque”, Figueiredo pointed out. “The Hamas statement calls the operation the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood.’ As a reminder, the al-Aqsa mosque is the main mosque in Jerusalem, the third holiest site in Islam. The mosque is located in the place that Jews call the Temple Mount, where what remains of the Jerusalem Temple, the holiest site in Judaism, is located,” said Figueiredo.

“This past week, due to Sukkot, several ultra-Orthodox Jews went to the Esplanada das Mosques to pray. One of them even tried to sacrifice a sheep. These episodes raise tensions, as it is a sacred place. This is even referenced in the Saudi note about the attacks”, he added.

Operation on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur war is not seen as a coincidence

Logistics show that the operation carried out by Palestinian extremists took time and resources to prepare. Furthermore, the choice of date reinforces the theory that Hamas had been planning the action for some time. The attack occurred one day after the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War. On October 6, 1973, Egypt and Syria attacked Israel by surprise, during the Israeli New Year holiday. The Hamas attack occurred on Saturday, a day considered the Jewish religion’s day of rest.

Initially, in the Yom Kippur War, Israel had difficulty containing Arab attacks. After organizing himself, he managed to launch counterattacks against the Arabs. At the time, the United States and the Soviet Union became involved in the conflict to avoid escalation. The ceasefire took place on October 25, 1973, after international pressure. Five years later, Israel signed a peace agreement with Egypt. In 1974, the Forces Disengagement Agreement with Syria was reached.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who governs small areas of the occupied West Bank through the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) and has no control over Gaza, called for an end to the “current Israeli escalation” against the Gaza Strip during a telephone conversation with the secretary of State of the USA, Antony Blinken. The ANP led by Abbas – internally delegitimized and with declining popularity throughout the Palestinian territories – is the only entity recognized by the international community.

“This is perhaps the biggest failure of Israeli intelligence in the last 50 years. This problem arises precisely from a weakened government in crisis, which was more focused on facing the immense protests against the so-called reform of the Judiciary which, in practice, would place the Judiciary subordinate to the Knesset. Furthermore, the large presence of religious people in the government made seats in the West Bank a security priority, reducing the military presence in the Gaza region,” said Figueiredo.