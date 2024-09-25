Authorities maintain the Constant monitoring before Helene’s arrival to the United States which, according to its trajectory so far, It could reach proportions comparable to those of large storms. catastrophic events such as Irma and Katrina, primarily affecting the state of Florida.

According to the criteria of

Meteorologists of Telemundo They warned To all residents of the west coast of Florida to take precautions because, 90 percent of the state is under a tropical cyclone alert which is expected to affect at least 23 million people. The reason for this is that, according to experts, the wind range of this meteorological phenomenon extends to more than 643 kilometers from the center.

For the above reason, despite being inland, cities like Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers and Marco Island should stay alert Since Thursday, they will begin to experience the ravages that include winds of more than 80 kilometers per hour.

It should be noted that, for now, Helene is considered a Category 1 hurricane., but when I touch land, around 2 PM tomorrow in the Florida Panhandle, very close to the cities of Perry and Tallahassee, could already be considered category 3.

Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall in Florida this weekend. Photo:NHC Share

Once Hurricane Helene reaches Florida, it will strengthen

One of the biggest risks of Hurricane Helene in the United States is that it is predicted that Once it reaches the coasts of Florida, instead of losing strength, it will strengthen. because it will encounter an area of ​​warm waters.

Sea levels could rise by up to 15 feet, or about 4.5 meters. According to forecasts, These will be the risks of coastal flooding in each of the areas on alert:

Naples, Key Largo and Key West: sea level elevation of around 1 meter.

Fort Myers: sea level rise between 1.5 and 2 meters.

Tampa: sea level between 1.8 and 3 metres.

Cedar Key: sea level between 3 and 4.5 meters.

The recommendation of the authorities is to remain alert to warnings and to have an emergency protocol for hurricanes. In fact, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 61 of the 67 counties in the entity.