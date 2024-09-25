According to the criteria of
For the above reason, despite being inland, cities like Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers and Marco Island should stay alert Since Thursday, they will begin to experience the ravages that include winds of more than 80 kilometers per hour.
It should be noted that, for now, Helene is considered a Category 1 hurricane., but when I touch land, around 2 PM tomorrow in the Florida Panhandle, very close to the cities of Perry and Tallahassee, could already be considered category 3.
Once Hurricane Helene reaches Florida, it will strengthen
One of the biggest risks of Hurricane Helene in the United States is that it is predicted that Once it reaches the coasts of Florida, instead of losing strength, it will strengthen. because it will encounter an area of warm waters.
Sea levels could rise by up to 15 feet, or about 4.5 meters. According to forecasts, These will be the risks of coastal flooding in each of the areas on alert:
- Naples, Key Largo and Key West: sea level elevation of around 1 meter.
- Fort Myers: sea level rise between 1.5 and 2 meters.
- Tampa: sea level between 1.8 and 3 metres.
- Cedar Key: sea level between 3 and 4.5 meters.
The recommendation of the authorities is to remain alert to warnings and to have an emergency protocol for hurricanes. In fact, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 61 of the 67 counties in the entity.
#Bigger #hurricanes #alarming #forecast #Helene
Leave a Reply