JDU raised questions on BJP leaders’ statements on Love Jihad

JDU MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh also angry at the party’s breakdown

On Arunachal breakdown, the party said, tried to break our morale

Is everything not going well in the ruling JDU-BJP alliance in Bihar? These questions have arisen because JDU has questioned the attitude of BJP on many important issues. The Janata Dal United (JDU) has targeted the way the law-making exercise has started in the BJP-ruled states, especially on the issue of Love Jihad. Meanwhile, CM Nitish Kumar has given many messages by making RCP Singh the national president of the party. As soon as he became president, Singh also attacked the BJP, attacking the BJP in signs of the party’s breakdown in Arunachal, saying that they do not plot nor cheat against friends. Let me tell you, out of the seven JDU MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh, six had joined the BJP by changing lanes.

Nitish’s ‘Chanakya’ attacked BJP

In a gesture to the BJP, RCP Singh had said on Sunday that with whom we live, we live with honesty. In Bihar elections, the vote of the ally was not transferred to JDU, but our vote was transferred among them. So their seats increased. Regarding the Arunachal incident, RCP Singh said that we do not plot against our colleagues nor cheat anyone. But do not consider this rite of ours to be any weakness, our values ​​are very strong. Nobody can move. He said that we will work to advance the party and will carry out our responsibilities well.

JDU adopted strict attitude on love jihad too

JDU veteran leader KC Tyagi said that efforts are being made to create an atmosphere of hatred in the country regarding love-jihad. Not only this, he has also expressed deep displeasure over the inclusion of JDU MLAs in the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh. The JDU leader has also questioned the support being given by BJP leaders regarding the law against Love Jihad. He said that two adults of any caste and religion are free to form their relationship. The matter of making laws on love-jihad is against the system of independent democracy. The JDU does not consider any state in which laws have been made about love-jihad.

‘Events in Arunachal not suitable for coalition politics’

In the JDU National Executive meeting on Sunday, the party ratified several major decisions. The biggest decision was taken by party president Nitish Kumar, who chose his successor despite remaining more than a year of his term. RCP Singh was elected the new president of the party. After the meeting, the party’s national spokesperson KC Tyagi said that the political developments in Arunachal Pradesh are not good for coalition politics. All constituent parties should follow Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Atal Dharma. He said that instead of inducting JDU MLAs in the Council of Ministers in Arunachal Pradesh, he joined the party. JDU never did this in Bihar. JDU is hurt over Arunachal Pradesh case.

Nitish also broke silence on the political developments in Arunachal

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also broken the silence on the developments in Arunachal. He said that 6 out of 7 JDU MLAs in Arunachal were disbanded. Many people have told many things. There was an attempt to break our morale, but we do not panic. Nitish Kumar said, ‘I did not want to become the national president of the party even in 2015. But Sharad Yadav ji had forcibly made the president.

Nitish told- Why assigned RCP Singh the responsibility of the party

On handing over the command of the party to RCP Singh, CM Nitish said, ‘RCP Singh has been given the command of the party very thoughtfully because he was not able to see all the work of the party properly while being the chief minister. The party has to be seen as well as the state. Therefore, the work of expansion of the organization is entrusted to RCP Babu. Now he will see this work properly. ‘