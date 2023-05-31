A panco of fish in the Revillagigedo archipelago (Mexico). Reinhard Dirscherl (ullstein bild via Getty Images)

In 2017, when the government of Enrique Peña Nieto was debating whether to declare the Revillagigedo archipelago a marine protected area, the fishing industry wanted to put up a barrier. “They said that in that area they caught up to 20% of the tuna,” recalls Enric Sala, an explorer-in-residence at National Geographic. “That protecting it would affect fishing and that it was going to be a disaster.” As part of the studies to make that decision, Sala was able to verify together with a group of researchers that the first was not true: only 3% of the fishing was done in that area. Regarding the second, there was no certain answer. Until now.

Taking advantage of the fact that they had already collected data on the logic of fishing in the region before the area was declared as such, they continued to track signs of how the landscape was changing. For five years after the declaration of the Revillagigedo National Park, they specifically targeted two variables. The first was to follow the exact movement of each of the ships that crossed the Mexican seas and the marine protected area, through the satellites that each vessel has. “These emit a signal every few minutes, so there were millions of data on the position that allowed us to know if they were moving, at what speed, or if they were rather still, fishing,” says the expert.

The second thing was to cross-check this information with that of fishing catch, by species and ton, which tracks the fishing agency of Mexico. “It was then that Artificial Intelligence helped us to analyze these millions of pieces of data”, continues Sala. And that was how the long-awaited last answer finally arrived. “The implementation of the Revillagigedo National Park, of 147,000 square kilometers, did not have negative effects on catches nor did it cause the Mexican industrial fleet to increase the area used for fishing,” says the conclusion of the investigation published this Wednesday, December 31. may in Science Advances, of which Sala is co-author.

A diver swims with sharks in the Revillagigedo archipelago. Reinhard Dirscherl (ullstein bild via Getty Images)

The study, in which researchers from the Center for Marine Biodiversity and Conservation of Mexico, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, the Gulf of California Marine Program of the Institute of the Americas and the National Geographic Society participated. , also states that, within the Revillagigedo marine protected area, fishing activity declined 82% on average.

“The fishing activity that takes place within the area after its implantation is illegal; the vessels detected within the area were not limited to crossing its limits, but carried out maneuvers that can be associated with the deployment of fishing gear”, they assert.

Bigger fish that reproduce more

Although the study does not specifically describe this phenomenon in the Revillagigedo reserve, Sala does remember that there is evidence that marine protected areas even improve fishing. Because? Without the pressure of overfishing, fish grow to larger sizes, and a larger female also means more eggs. “In those areas, there is more reproduction of juvenile fish, generating a kind of fish spillage outside the reserves, so that around the reserves there is more and better fishing.”

This phenomenon has been seen in several reserves, but especially in the largest in the world: Papahanaumokuakea in Hawaii, United States. There, says Sala, it was demonstrated, one year after the declaration, that in the surrounding area the fishing fleet managed to catch up to 53% more yellowfin tuna. But it is not just about making fishing more fruitful, but about safeguarding key species for ecosystems.

Fish in the waters of the archipelago. Reinhard Dirscherl (ullstein bild via Getty Images)

In Revillagigedo, for example, some of the largest sharks and manta rays in the world are concentrated, and within its seas humpback whales, five species of sea turtles and 300 species of fish swim, of which 36 are endemic to the area, which They are not found anywhere else in the world.

Given this, there are two clear signs. One, Sala forcefully says. “The worst enemy of fishing is overfishing, not marine protected areas.” The other has to do with the future of the planet, one in which a decision must be made without fear: that of protecting 30% of the oceans by 2030, as the countries sheltered under the UN have already agreed.