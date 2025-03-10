Around 15 million years ago, a gigantic and lethal creature dominated seas around the world. With a terrifying elegance, the megalodon furrowed the ocean currents showing a huge power. Your body, a perfectly mass of muscles and cartilage … refined and driven by a powerful tail, moved with a disturbing fluidity. His jaws, masterpiece of evolutionary engineering, opened and closed with a force capable of crushing the toughest bones. His teeth, like mountains of the size of human hands, torn the flesh of their victims merciless: primitive whales, ancestral dolphins, and even other smaller sharks.

Now, a new and shocking scientific study has just changed much of what we thought about knowing about the aspect of the gigantic prehistoric shark. Under the direction of Paleobiologist Kenshu Shimada, from the Depaul University, in Chicago, a team of 28 experts in shark anatomy, fossils and vertebrates of Australia, Brazil, France, Italy, Austria, Japan, Mexico, United Kingdom and the United States has provided new data on the size, appearance and biology of the predatory colossal. Data that have also helped explain why some aquatic vertebrates become giants and others do not. The study results have just been published in ‘Electronic Phaleantology‘.

Formally called otodus megalodon, this extraordinary animal is mainly known for its teeth, in addition to some collections of isolated vertebrae and scales, without complete skeletons in the fossil record. Currently, although much smaller, the white shark (Carcharodon Carcharias) also has sawn teeth, which has led us to assume, both in scientific studies and in science fiction films, which the prehistoric megalodon was a kind of gigantic version of the great white shark today.

A different image

However, the new analysis of a well -known almost complete spine of about 11 meters found in Belgium, the ‘trunk portion’ of a megalodon, has managed to provide a valuable series of unpublished data. Data that concludes that Megalodón was not exactly how it was thought. Shimada and his colleagues started from a very specific question: how great the un conserved parts of the owner of that spine, especially the head and tail?

To solve the issue, the team thoroughly studied the proportions between head, trunk and tail of 145 modern species and another 20 high shark species. And, assuming that the megalodon body plan was consistent with that of most other sharks, the researchers determined that their head and tail had to represent, respectively, 16.6% and 32.6% of the total length of their body.

That is, and given that the ‘trunk’ of Belgium measures 11 meters, its head and tail had to measure approximately 1.8 meters and 3.6 meters long, so the individual in question had to have a total length of 16.4 meters. Which does not mean that there have been no much larger megalodones.

The greatest vertebra of the Belgian specimen, in effect, ‘only’ is 15.5 centimeters in diameter, but others found in Denmark and that it is believed that they are also of megalodon measure 23 centimeters wide, which indicates that this particular individual could have measured 24.3 meters long. And that assuming that the vertebrae studied were the largest in the animal’s body. «24.3 meters in length – Shimada says – is currently the largest possible reasonable estimate for a megalodon that can be justified based on science and the current fossil record».

More elongated form

But the surprises of the study do not end here. Based on the observed proportions, the researchers determined that the shape of the megalodon body probably did not look like that of the current white shark, but rather that of the current lemon shark (Negaprion Brevirostris) whose body is much thinner. A crucial difference, since modern giant sharks, such as the Whale Shark (Rhincodon Typus) and the pilgrim shark (Cetoryinus Maximus), as well as other giant aquatic vertebrates such as whales or schotters, have slender bodies for reasons of hydrodynamic efficiency.

“A large and robust body,” explains Shimada, “is hydrodynamically inefficient to swim. The white shark, with its robust body that becomes even more robust as it grows, can become large, but not giant. » According to the study, in fact, and due to these hydrodynamic limitations, the body of a white shark cannot exceed seven meters. Far, therefore, of the megalodon, which for that same reason could not simply be a gigantic version of the great white shark of our day. In this way, and without having intended, the team thus revealed the mystery of why certain aquatic vertebrates manage to reach gigantic sizes, while others cannot.

Three meter offspring

The new study has also contributed other interesting aspects of the biology of the extinct marine predator. For example, the megalodon of 24.3 meters long in Denmark would have weighed around 94 tons, and its estimated cruise speed would have been between 2.1 and 3.5 km/h, which is not faster than the modern white shark.

On the other hand, the growth patterns studied in the vertebral specimen of Belgium suggest that Megalodon could give birth to living offspring between 3.6 and 3.9 meters long. Finally, the growth patterns studied support the idea that the emergence of the great white shark, about 5 million years ago, probably played a role in the final disappearance of Megalodon due to the competition.

“Many of our interpretations,” Shimada concludes, “are still tentative, but they are based on data and will serve as reasonable reference points for future studies on megalodon biology.” The researcher hopes that one day a complete skeleton will be discovered that allows to test their interpretations.