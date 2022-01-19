Even Wyn Jones, a fixed name in Wales’ plans for the Six Nations since 2007, will not play the 2022 edition of the great event in the northern hemisphere due to injury. The great captain of the Dragons, with more than a hundred caps already in the red jacket, is accompanied on the casualty list by George North, Josh Navidi, Leigh Halfpenny, Ken Owens, Taulupe Faletau and Justin Tipuric, other important players with Gatland and now with Pivac.

This being the case, it will be Dan Biggar, the team’s starter, close to a hundred appearances with the Leek, who will assume the leader’s duties. Along with him, experienced men like Moriarty and debutants like Dewi Lake and Jac Morgan, both from the Ospreys, or James Ratti, the number eight from Cardiff Blues. Exeter’s Chris Tshiunza and Ulster’s Bradley Roberts are others who could break into the group during the tournament.

As for England, he announced his list on Tuesday. Eddie Jones keeps Owen Farrell as his captain and includes six players who have not yet made their debut in the XV de la Rosa. These are Alfie Barbeary of Wasps; the opening of Bath Orlando Bailey; Ollie Chessum of Leicester; Ollie Hassell-Collins of London Irish; Harlequins’ Luke Northmore; and Tommy Freeman, from Northampton.

The absence of George Ford stands out, an important part of the hinge until now who is also having a good campaign with the Tigers. The unpublished Bailey and the new sensation, Marcus Smith, block his path. Notable absences up front are Sam Underhill or the Vunipola brothers, although the Currys, Itoje, Lawes, Genge, Sinckler and co. are still there. Behind are Slade, Nowell, Young, May or Furbank and it is surprising that Eddie Jones dispenses with Elliot Daly, until now a fixture at 15.