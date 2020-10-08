‘Bigg Boss-13’ fame Devolina Bhattacharjee has targeted Shehnaaz Gill in gestures as well as taunting Nikki Tamboli’s behavior and attitude. Devolina wrote in a tweet – “Nikki Tamboli is a copy cat and reminds me of Bigg Boss-13’s most irritating contestant. Uff.”

Actually, Nikki Tamboli is in the discussion about flirting nature with Siddharth Shukla. Recently Nikki was also seen flirting with Siddharth during a task. This behavior of Nikki is not liked by Siddharth and Shahnaz’s fans. In the last season of Bigg Boss, Shahnaz openly expressed his love for Siddharth. Not only this, fans also liked the chemistry between Siddharth and Shahnaz. That is why he named both of them ‘Sidnaz’.

Indeed #NikiTamboli is a copy cat and reminds me of the most iritating contestant of # BB13. Uff # BB14

– Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@ Devoleena_23) October 7, 2020

Actor Ali Goni also targeted Nikki

Actor Ali Goni has expressed his displeasure over Nikki’s proximity to Siddharth. He wrote in a tweet that the whole world knows that Shahnaz loves Siddharth. Ali Goni wrote- ‘And this girl Tamboli. I don’t know what it wants to prove. The world knows how much Shehnaz loves Siddharth and I think he loves her too. But as an actor he is playing the game, that’s why he is there. There is something called self-respect, sister.