Model and Bollywood actress Sophia Hayat has voiced against the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ on social media. Recently, he shared a video of himself on social media. In the shared video, Sofia Hayat is seen talking on many issues.

Sophia Hayat has pleaded with the fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput about one thing that if he has a little faith in Sushant, he should boycott ‘Bigg Boss’. Sofia has told about herself that when she was a part of this show, she was treated very badly.

In the latest season of this show, the first contestant’s name has come in the form of Jan Kumar Sanu, son of well known singer Kumar Sanu. He believes that nepotism is being promoted through the show. Sushant himself was the Victim of Nepotism, yet it is wrong to bring Star Kid in the show.

Sophia Hayat has targeted Bigg Boss Show and Salman regarding nepotism. He said that we lost Sushant due to bad behavior of the industry. Although he was the Victim of Nepotism, Bigg Boss has announced the name of Jan Sanu. Bigg Boss has no idea what is happening in India from the past months. He has then started the old story there. Bigg Boss is laughing in the face of every person who is in support of Sushant.