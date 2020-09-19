TV actor Gaurav Chopra and his wife Hitisha Cheranda welcomed Baby Boy a few days ago. Now Gaurav has shared the first picture of his son on social media. The actor has also written a heart touching special note expressing his happiness.

Gaurav wrote- ‘A little Kunwar came to my house … riding on the beautiful chariot of Chandni. I remember RTR sang it in ‘Utran’ while bringing Baby home. I wish I could feel real at that time. As we welcome this angel. Which has come in my life in the form of precious rain on paved land.

Gaurav Chopra’s mother died a few days ago. 10 days later, his father also said goodbye to the world. This information was given by Gaurav himself on social media. Gaurav wrote in a post, ‘Shri Swatantra Chopra … my hero, my idol, my inspiration. It took me 25 years to know that not every father is like him. He was special. You were the perfect husband who always took care of the mother. When mother got sick, you took full care of her and when she left us, you also supported her there.

Gaurav further wrote- ‘My mother said goodbye to us on 19th and father on 29th. In 10 days they both left and an emptiness has come to life which is never going to fill. ‘ Earlier, Gaurav shared an emotional post on social media on the demise of his mother. Gaurav wrote- ‘My mother is the most powerful. The first photo is from a year ago. For three years he fought an extremely bad battle with cancer. His nonstop chemo continued for three years. She lit up every room. She was a woman whom no one could weaken. Everyone loved them. ‘

Let me tell you that Gaurav Chopra is a well-known name in the TV world. She has also been seen in Utran, Sanjeevani, Aghori, Piya’s house, Nach Baliye-2 and Bigg Boss-10.