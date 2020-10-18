In Bigg Boss 14, a video related to the episode of Weekend War (Bigg Boss Weekend ka Vaar) has become quite popular on social media. In which it is seen that the host of the show Salman Khan is upset with the Contestant Rubina Dilaik and therefore she put a heavy class of the actress. The episodes of Weekend Ka Vaar are very explosive and that’s why the audience is eagerly waiting for it. At the same time, a similar explosion is going to happen this time.

Salman started Rubina’s class

It is clearly visible in the video of the new promo of Bigg Boss 14 which is going viral. Rubina does not obey any orders of Big Boss nor does she participate in the process that Big Boss decides. This act of Rubina makes Salman angry. Salman seems to be asking questions in the prom, whether Bigg Boss will have to take approval from you before every order. To this, Rubina Bindas replies that now I will be scolded for having my views as well. But Salman gets even more annoyed after hearing this answer of Rubina. And they say, Madam, I am talking to you with a lot of humor and awe, I am not a contestant here. This is wrong and it is going to overwhelm you.

Rubina will have to bear the consequences

It is clear from Salman’s talk in Bigg Boss Weekend War that Rubina may have to bear the brunt of Bigg Boss’s evil. And they are also seen giving this warning in the promo. However, Rubina is constantly putting her words in front of the housemates in a loud voice. Even though initially people took him lightly, but now Rubina seems to be a fully-minded player. And that’s why she did not hesitate to mess with Salman as well. At the same time, this is not the first time that a contestant has had his tip with Salman Khan. Even before this, the contestants and Salman have clashed in many seasons. Many contestants had to leave the house. It is now to see what turns Rubina and Salman take on.