Bigg Boss 14 contestant (Bigg Boss 14 Contestant) was making headlines even before Pavitra Punia came to the house, while the same process continues after taking entry in the house. Recently, his name was associated with Aijaz Khan, now he has expressed a desire to go on a date with Abhinav Shukla …. According to a media reports, Jasmin Bhasin in Bigg Boss house Tells Rubina that Pavitra is willing to go on a date with her husband Abhinav. Because Pavitra Punia feels that Abhinav is very intelligent and will be able to talk well with him. At the same time, when Rubina came to know about this, her reaction is also revealed.

Rubina said this

At the same time, when Rubina came to know about this heartfelt desire of Holy Punia, she did not get angry but she welcomed this thing. If media reports are to be believed, they have also agreed to it. He said that if he goes on a date, he will not mind.

Ejaz and Pavitra first got close eyes

The second week of Bigg Boss 14 saw a lot of closeness between Ejaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. There was a lot of talk about them outside the house, but this is the house of Bigg Boss and the equations keep changing here. And something similar is being seen in this time season as well. In the first week, the friendship of Pavitra and Rahul was visible, and in the second week, their closeness with Ejaz was seen. At the same time, he has made a new angle again by expressing his desire to go on a date with Abhinav.

Saints are strong contestants

At the same time, let us also tell you that Holy Punia has emerged as a strong contestant and she has proved herself in every task. At the same time, Siddharth Shukla has also said that Pavithra is perfect for this show. And Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan also agreed on this matter. It seems that Pavitra has understood the game well and is moving forward with a strategy.