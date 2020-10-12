Bigg Boss 14 has already started a few days ago and has already started getting into controversies about things related to the past of the contestants. Pavitra Punia and her ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra are once again in the headlines. Paras claimed that while he was dating Pavithra, she was married at the time. In a recent episode, Pavitra spoke about her ex-boyfriend Prateik Sahajpal about relocation and described her as aggressive.

Pavitra said that the symbol was too small, so he ended the relationship with her. He also told that there was an incident when he (Prateek) punched on the wall and blood was coming out of his hand. Now Prateek Sahajpal reacted to this and said that Pavitra forbade him to do bold scenes. Talking to Times of India, Prateek revealed that he had got a role offer and he had to do an intimate scene with his co-star, after which there was a lot of fighting between the two.

This was the holy punia in Sahajpal’s bar

Refused to do bold scenes

Prateek said, “Today’s bold like this is quite normal and I have come here to make my career. But trust me, I refused to play this role and even refused to let me do it. . ” Prateek said that his attitude is not wrong and it happens in love when someone is a positive.

Both aggressive

Prateek further said that he himself is aggressive, but Pavitra is also aggressive and when two aggressive people meet, there is sure to be a blast. He said, “I remember that he threw and broke some things in his house – the vase, the table – when we once quarreled in his house. To ease my frustration I went down and punched the wall and My hand started bleeding. “

