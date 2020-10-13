Salman Khan has been asked to answer ‘Year -2020’ through Bigg Boss-14. The viewers are not getting to see much entertainment in the much talked and controversial show even after one week of the show’s launch. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss X contestant Shefali Jariwala told in a tweet that which of the two contestants is the show running?

Shefali wrote- ‘It seems that Siddharth Shukla and Nikki Tamboli are running the show. Hmm what do you believe? ‘ All the fans are giving their reactions on this post of Shaifali. One fan wrote – ‘Hina wanted Rahul to go and Gauhar wanted Rahul to go, but Siddharth Shukla took the final decision.’ One fan wrote- ‘Right you ma’am, it is difficult to stop Siddharth Shukla.’

Saif Ali Khan told- Timur likes to see Ramayana, he considers himself Lord Ram

Actor Vikas Kalantari writes – ‘I watched the war episode of the weekend. I like seniors, the way they have their own style. Classy Hina Khan Super Fair and Players Gauhar Khan and Viti and Phani Siddharth Shukla. My favorite Nikki is among all contestants. ‘

Kunal Khemu shared a funny video about the power cut in Mumbai, Kareena Kapoor gave this reaction

Jasmine slams Aijaz during the immunity task

According to this promo, Jasmine Bhasin flares up suddenly and she is expressing her displeasure. This happens when members of the opposite team attack them. In the video, you can see that some boys try to snatch the bag from Jasmine, then there is a fight. Where Jasmine tries her best not to carry a bag by herself. Then Ijaz forces Jasmine. Jasmine flares up – You Khan and I too Bhasin. After this she says that you are smeared in the name of the man.