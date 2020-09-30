Bigg Boss-14 is still a few days to be on air. Meanwhile, the makers of the show have increased the enthusiasm of the fans by sharing a promo video of the opening episode. In this video, a glimpse of the famous and controversial spiritual guru Radhe Maa is shown. Earlier in a report of Times of India, Radhe Maa alias Sukhwinder Kaur claimed to be a part of the show.

This promo video has been shared with Colors’ official Instagram handle. The promo video is accompanied by the caption – ‘Barsegi Kiski Krupa this Saturday. In Bigg Boss house. ‘ After watching the new promo video of the show, fans are speculating that Radhe Ma can be seen in the show. However, it is not yet known whether Radhe Maa will be a contestant or a special guest.

During the launch of the show, Salman Khan introduced Singer Kumar Sanu’s son John Sanu as the first contestant of the show. There is a buzz that many names including TV actress Pavithra Punia and singer Rahul Vaidya are included in the contestants list of the show. However, no name has been officially announced by the makers yet.

Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on Colors TV on October 3 at 9 pm and the show will air on weekdays i.e. Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm. While on the weekend, the show will air at 9 pm. This time many changes have been made in the new season of Salman Khan’s show. Bigg Boss-14 will have a spa, restaurant, movie theater and shopping mall for contestants.