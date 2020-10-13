The fight and debate between contestants in ‘Bigg Boss-14’ is grabbing the attention of the audience. Meanwhile, a promo video of the show is going viral on social media. In which Jasmine Bhasin is seen flaring on Ejaz Khan during the immunity task.

According to the task, the freshers are divided into two teams. Where one team consisted of Ejaz Khan, Nishant Singh, Pavithra Punia and Rahul Vaidya. The other team consists of Jasmine Bhasin, Jan Sanu, Abhinav Shukla, Rubika Dilac and Shehzad Deol. Contestants from both teams are fighting for immunity.

According to this promo, Jasmine Bhasin flares up suddenly and she is expressing her displeasure. This happens when members of the opposite team attack them. In the video, you can see that some boys try to snatch the bag from Jasmine, then there is a fight. Where Jasmine tries her best not to carry a bag by herself. Then Ijaz forces Jasmine. Jasmine flares up – You Khan and I too Bhasin. After this she says that you are smeared in the name of the man.

Kamya Punjabi looks fresher ‘boring’

Kamya wrote in the tweet that she believes that Bigg Boss-14’s fasers are boring contests. Along with this, he has also made a special request from the channel. Actress Priya Malik has also agreed with Kamya. Both Priya Malik and Kamya Punjabi have been ex contestants of Bigg Boss.

Priya wrote in a tweet- ‘Jasmine is absolutely right. Jaan’s acting is like Nikki Tamboli’s sidekick. ‘ In response to Priya’s tweet, Kamya wrote- ‘I find all these very boring. Colors please do something; Drama and entertainment are nothing about the same thing every day. # 7 items. ‘