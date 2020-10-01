The TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ is in discussion every year for some reason and the fans also like this show a lot. But many times contests of contests do not prove beneficial for the TRP, in such a situation, the presence of paranormal activity i.e. ghosts is shown in many ‘Bigg Boss’ houses. That is why today we are going to tell you about some such paranormal events which have taken place in the house of ‘Bigg Boss’, who had blown the sleep of the family.

Kishwar Merchant, Bigg Boss 9- In season 9 of ‘Bigg Boss’, Kishwar Merchant is also scared of ghosts. However, later he came to know that all this was under a play.

Sonali Raut, Bigg Boss 8- Sonali told ‘Bigg Boss’ host Salman Khan that she is accompanied by the soul of a child who comes to hang out at night and often talks to Sonali. .

Vishal Aditya Singh, Bigg Boss 13- In the last season of ‘Bigg Boss’, contestants Vishal Aditya Singh and the rest of the house also talked about being a ghost in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. However, it was later revealed that the show’s makers had done this for promotion.

Dolly Bindra, Bigg Boss 4- Dolly Bindra’s name is also included in the list of those who are afraid of ghosts in the house of ‘Big Boss’. Dolly has also fainted once due to fear of ghosts during the show.

Srishty Rode, Bigg Boss 11- Contestant Srishti Rhode of ‘Bigg Boss 11’ also told that someone had called her name in the bathroom but no one was present there. At that time, Srishti was horrified.