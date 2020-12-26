Salman Khan is strongly rebuked by Rahul Vaidya for the weekend of Bigg Boss. During this time the matter increases so much that Salman even tells Rahul why you came? Did you catch your ear?

In the Bigg Boss house, Rahul Vaidya tells Abhinav Shukla that he should go ahead with those who are already in the game. On the other hand, Nikki Tamboli says that it is difficult to trust Ejaz Khan.

Salman Khan’s entry on the weekend war. At the same time, the housemates seem to be in a mood of fun. Rubina Dilac’s radio show begins at home. In Rubina’s show, Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi Sawant pair of Sapere and Naagin. Both dance and household members do entertainment.

Rubina Dilac says that Nikki Tamboli’s drama creates a ruckus in the house. Rubina says Aijaz Khan changes like the seasons. Now comes the performance of Ejaz and Rahul Vaidya. Both dance fiercely. After this Arshi Khan performs a tremendous dance. Then Vikas Gupta dances. Rubina’s radio show has created a fun atmosphere at home.