Finally, Vikas Gupta has exposed the secret buried in his chest to everyone, with whom he was still living under the shadow of fear and was not even talking to Arshi Khan. Hearing that painful secret of Vikas Gupta, all the family members were shocked. Vikas was crying bitterly and the whole house swarmed to calm and support him.

This incident will be shown in the upcoming episode of December 28, with the promo released by the makers. In the promo, Vikas reveals the secret to Rubina Dilac and Nikki Tamboli, saying, “I have been fighting him for 4 and a half years. Till now I had not taken your name, but now I will take the name properly. He and I were in a relationship for a year and a half before appearing on the show.

‘Any person who will come in my life, they will make him psychologically and emotionally so that those humans start hating me.’ Vikas starts crying out loud saying this and says, “Now when I come back out, I will not leave you.”

However, it is not known from this promo what Vikas Gupta was talking about. This will be known only after the telecast of the episode. But the way the family reacted to this painful revelation of development, it can be seen that the person Vikas is talking about is shocking.