The most popular show of TV is going to be the start of the 14th season of ‘Bigg Boss 14’. In such a situation, Vikas Gupta, who was the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 11, has now disappeared from the list of special guests of this season. Yes, according to sources Vikas Gupta’s name was also included in the list of special guests of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ but Vikas’s name has been removed from this list just a few days before the show’s grand premiere.

Let us tell you that Vikas Gupta has also appeared as a guest in ‘Bigg Boss 12’. Vikas has got the love of audience many times by coming in this show. But this time Vikas Gupta’s entry will not be available in the show. There were reports that Hina Khan, Gauhar Khan, Vikas Gupta and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner Siddharth Shukla were about to share the stage as special guests this season, but now Vikas Gupta’s name has been removed at the last moment.

Now information has not been received as to why the makers of the show removed Vikas Gupta’s name from the list. At the same time, Vikas Gupta himself, while talking to the media, said that he had received the offer of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and he had also yes. Perhaps later the show’s makers changed their mind. I am not going to the show now. Let us know that the grand premiere of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ is going to be on October 3 where Salman Khan will get all the contestants of the show to be seen by the audience.