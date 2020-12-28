Vikas Gupta, popularly known as Master Mind, is again feeling very upset at home. Recently, Arshi Khan was seen harassing Vikas Gupta in the house of Bigg Boss 14. Vikas has appeared in Bigg Boss house as a contestant in three seasons. However, this time the audience is getting a very different look of Vikas Gupta. This time Vikas Gupta seems so upset that he is not able to pay any attention in his game.

Recently Colors TV has shared a promo video of the upcoming episode. In which a very big issue of the battle of Ijaz Khan and development has come up. Both of them fought outside the house even before the show. Whisar Gupta is referring to in the promo. Vikas Gupta has shared a secret related to his life in the upcoming episodes. Also told how bad his mind was affected due to that. Also, in today’s show Vikas Gupta is going to name such a person. Because of which his life had changed completely.

In the promos shared by Colors, Vikas Gupta is seen sitting with Rubina Dilac and Nikki Tamboli and is seen talking to them. Vikas says that he wants to take the name of that person. Who changed their whole life. He said, “Now I am not afraid to take that person’s name. This person had upset Vikas for a year and a half and shook him. ”

Vikas will say how he has been doing this deal for the last four years.