For every mother, her child is a piece of her heart. Especially for sons, it is said that they are very close to their mother’s heart. Siddharth Shukla also has a similar bond with his mother. Stormy senior Siddharth Shukla of Bigg Boss 14 recently revealed that, it took him a long time to convince his mother that he has a girlfriend and he loves her. In a clip on social media, Siddharth Shukla can be heard talking about the phase when girlfriends used to be a big deal. He says in the clip that his mother is not ready to believe that there is a girl in his life.

Sid Telling About His Mom’s Reaction When He Revealed About His First Girlfriend .. ???? “My Mom Was Just Not Ready To Accept Ki ..

“Hua Chhokra Jwaan Re” ????????????????#SidharthShukla @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/hCvIWB11m4 – ???? SidNaaz Is Emotion ???? (@Kaur__Aujla) October 10, 2020

Talking to Gauhar Khan in the clip, Siddharth says that his mother was not ready to accept that he had a girlfriend and that his ‘Chokra’ was young. She used to say what if you have a friend and she Its a girl. But when Sid said, “Mom, she is my girlfriend”, her mother reacted saying, “Yes, yes, well, there is a friend, a girl is not. Used to say that he is my ‘girlfriend’ in Friend Actual.

Siddharth Shukla further says that his mother was not ready to believe that it was ‘Chokra Jawan Re’. At the same time, Gauhar Khan is unable to stop laughing and he starts laughing loudly. This time in Bigg Boss 14, many well-known stars of the TV industry have arrived. At the same time, three seniors (Hina Khan, Siddharth Shukla and Gauhar Khan) have also reached for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss. These seniors are seen freshers dancing heavily on their objects.