Bigg Boss 14: The reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ is going to start soon. In such a situation, production designer Omung Kumar has told how he has prepared the set for the new season amid the epidemic.

Omung said in a media interaction, “It was not easy for us to renovate the Bigg Boss house when everything was closed due to the lockdown. A limited number of workers were available. Most of them in their villages Gone. Shops were closed. Online delivery was not working. We could not import anything from abroad. “

He added, “Luckily some shopkeepers agreed and opened their stores specifically for us, because we had to shop in bulk. Workers had to wear masks all the time. It was challenging, but we overcome it. “Now we can say when no one was working, we were doing it.”

It took Omung and the team 45 to 50 days to redesign the house. Its theme is futuristic. This year, there is also a mall, a spa and a theater inside the house.

Omung said, “Almost all the people were imprisoned in their homes during the nationwide lockdown. People could not go out, eat outside or shop. They could not even travel to their favorite places. Through the lockdown, people missed some activities. So, we built a theater, a mall and a spa indoors. The contestants would have to win all these facilities by winning a task or something. “

Keeping in mind the theme, he has tried to experiment with shades of silver this time. He added, “There are two robot-sized dogs in the lawn area. The walls are metallic. Now the living room has a bright silver colored sofa. But, I have kept the bedroom area colorful and funky.”

The veteran Bollywood production designer, who has also tried his hand at directing films like ‘Mary Kom’, ‘Bhoomi’, ‘Sarabjit’ and ‘PM Narendra Modi’, has also told about his long association with ‘Bigg Boss’ .

He said, “Bigg Boss’ is like a family. Vanita (his wife) and I love to decorate the sets every year. We treat ‘Bigg Boss’ as our home. When people in the house don’t care about it “It hurts us a lot.” ‘Bigg Boss 14’ will air on Colors TV from October 3.