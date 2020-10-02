Bigg Boss 14 is going to be on air from October 3. Several TV stars are rumored to be joining the show. One of them includes actor couple Rubina Dilac and Abhinav Shukla. Meanwhile, a picture of the show’s premiere episode has been leaked on social media. In this photo, Rubina and Abhinav are seen together with the host of the show Salman Khan. In such a situation, this leaked picture is also confirming the couple’s involvement in the show.

The picture shows a TV set with an episode of Bigg Boss. Salman, the show’s host, is seen with his camera interacting with Rubina and Abhinav. In the photo, Salman is seen in a blue suit, while Rubina is talking to Salman in a one-shoulder dress and mike in hand. Apart from this, Abhinav is seen in blue color suit.

RubinaDilain and Abhinav shukla On the sets of # BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/zeIK2rQ80f

– The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) October 1, 2020

Rubina and Abhinav were staying with the family at their Shimla home during lockdown. Talking about her return to Mumbai, Rubina recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We are planning to stay here for a while, given the state of Kovid. We went to Mumbai for the shoot and kept doing so. If I start working on the daily show, we can return to Mumbai. “

Earlier, The Indian Express quoted sources in a report as saying – “Rubina and Abhinav are one of the most popular television couples. This is their chance to show their personality together on National TV. Apart from this, the real-life couple will be seen on TV after a long time. His presence will definitely bring a twist in the game. “