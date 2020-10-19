The elimination task took place on Monday’s episode of the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’. In this, every member of the house asked Salman Khan to name one of Shahzad Deol, Jan Sanu and Abhinav Shukla. Four votes came for Abhinav and four for Jaan Sanu. A Shahzad came for Deol. Salman Khan again asked the seniors to do this task, so he took the name of Shahzad Deol.

Salman Khan went on the decision of Seniors and asked Shahzad Deol to stay in the house till the next order of Bigg Boss. However, Shehzad was given a white colored gown, which was missing. This gown is to be worn by them. He can do household chores, but he cannot be a part of any discussion.

Please tell that Nikki Tamboli is the only member of the house who is confirmed to be. Pavitra Punia is also giving tough competition to all the members. Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan are three seniors who have been in the house for 14 days. At the same time, Jasmine Bhasin also performs the task quite well. Salman Khan has also praised Jasmine Bhasin in the weekend episode.