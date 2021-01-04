Salman Khan, host of Bigg Boss 14’s latest Weekend War, reprimanded all contestants of the house, including Ali Goni. Salman tried to resolve the dispute between Ali Goni and Vikas Gupta but it could not happen. Both of them revealed many personal things in front of each other in a show. Seeing the matter not resolved, Salman left the issue and reprimanded the family on different issues.

During this time, the atmosphere of the house became quite intense. Looking at this intense atmosphere, actress Sunny Leone’s entry into the house. Sunny made Salman Khan the new year with the entry. Then sang a romantic song with him. Along with this, he also danced with Salman. After this, Sunny Leone met all the contestants of the house and knew their condition.

See Sunny Leone at home here

Sunny asked the condition of the heart of the contestants

Sunny Leone asked the housemates about her heart after their entry in the house. Contestates also reported their experiences to other members of the household. The families enjoyed Sunny’s arrival in the house. He praised Sunny. Sunny was looking very beautiful.

Satish Kaushik and Pankaj Tripathi also came

Before Sunny Leone, Pankaj Tripathi and Satish Kaushik also came to the house for film paper. He gave the family a task. During the task, family members asked many questions. The answer to these questions led to a fight between the contestants of the house.

