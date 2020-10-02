The TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ is starting on TV from tomorrow i.e. 3 October. In such a situation, there is a lot of discussion about the entry of Radhe Maa in ‘Bigg Boss’ house and according to sources, Radhe Maa has asked the makers of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ every week to come on this show. For the demand of a hefty amount of 75 lakh rupees. In this story of today, we will tell you about some unheard aspects of Radhe Maa’s life.

Radhe Maa calls herself an incarnation of Goddess. Like a goddess, Radhe Maa always appears with a red couple and a trident. Few people know that his real name is Sukhwinder Kaur. He was born in 1965 in the village of Dorangla in Gurdaspur, Punjab. When she turned to spirituality, she changed her name to Radhe Maa.

When Radhe Ma was only 17 years old, she was married to Manmohan Singh. Manmohan Singh used to work at the sweets shop. After marriage, her husband had to go to Qatar in connection with the job. Radhe Ma used to stitch people’s clothes because of the bad economic condition of the house. However, she now lives separately from her husband and has no children.

According to sources, Radhe Maa met Mahant Shri Ramdin Das at the age of 21. He initiated Sukhvinder Kaur aka Radhe Maa for 6 months and Mahant Ramdin Das named her Radhe Maa. Today, Radhe Maa has thousands of devotees. There are many celebrities in his list of devotees, including Ravi Kishan, Manoj Bajpayee, Dolly Bindra. According to media reports, the cost of Radhe Ma’s outpost is about 5 lakh to 35 lakh rupees, which is looked after by his agent Talli Baba.

In 2015, a picture of Radhe Maa in red colored mini skirt and boots became quite viral on social media. At that time there was a lot of controversy about his picture. According to sources, Radhe Ma, while presenting the cleaning in this case, said that – ‘These clothes were given to him by one of his devotees. Anyway, who has said that Sadhvi can wear the same kind of clothes, if my devotees are happy then I am also happy. Apart from this, Dolly Bindra, who was a contestant of the actress and ‘Bigg Boss’, also once filed a report against Radhe Maa for threatening to kill her in 2015.