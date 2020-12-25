Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat of Haryana was seen remembering her late husband in the latest episode of making her wild card entry in Bigg Boss 14. She even cried after talking to Rahul Vaidya. Sonali told Rahul that her husband supported a lot to step into acting and politics. She also revealed that she comes from a conservative family where it was not easy for a woman to work.

Sonali Phogat says, “I kept crying for years and my eyesight was affected. I didn’t want to continue this work. But then, my mother-in-law encouraged me. She insisted that I go on with my political career I should move forward because she (husband) wanted me to join politics. “

Don’t sleep at nights

Sonali further cries, “After her passing, I didn’t sleep for a long time. I still don’t feel like getting up from the room or bed when I come to the farm. Now I am fulfilling all her dreams .. ..The farm house, all the trees. He wanted them all. Seeing Sonali weeping, Rahul Mahajan, Jasmine Bhasin and Ali Goni come and ask Rahul Vaidya to make him cry.

Single woman is not allowed to live

Sonali cries incessantly, Ali assures her that she is not alone and all the contestants of Bigg Boss are with her. With this, Sonali had said in an interview about the entry in Bigg Boss, “I got involved with politics and my husband also supported it. But after her death, I saw the truth of the people and how they see a woman “If a woman looks good and is alone, she is not allowed to live. She is mentally abused and misquoted.”

read this also-

Bigg Boss 14: Kashmira Shah made a big disclosure, told who will win this season of Bigg Boss

Pankaj Tripathi said about the film ‘Paper’ – Satish Kaushik changed my mind, I did a riddle

Watch the full episode of Saas Bahu and the plot here for entertainment news