Bigg Boss-14 is still a few days to be onair. In such a situation, the names of contestants who became part of the show are being discussed a lot on social media. Some time ago there was a discussion that actress Tina Dutta is also going to be the show. However, the actress put a stop to rumors of her joining the show through a social media post. At the same time, the reason behind Tina’s not being part of Bigg Boss-14 is revealed.

Pinkvilla wrote in a report quoting sources, ‘Actress is approached every year for a reality show. This year she was very close to signing the show but could not be reached on the financial matters. After which Tina pulled her feet back. ‘

‘Dayaq Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ will soon see the return of Daya Ben, this is the discussion

Such a break was placed on the news of being part of the show.

Tina has put a stop to rumors of being part of the show by writing a ‘love letter’ to her favorite Big Boss on social media. He wrote the caption with the post saying ‘My love letter to my favorite Big Boss’. Do not spoil the romance.

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan has shot with contestants for the show’s grand premiere? This is how the discussion

Tina writes- ‘Dear Big Boss, do you know how much you like? I tell you, I have never told you before. Oh God! Ever since my imaginary relationship with you has started, my phone rings non stop. I feel like the girl who just got into a relationship. Phone from the media, headlines and a lot of curiosity about me and you. I am wondering how this khichdi is cooked? My dear, this match is not made in heaven, not even on Earth nor in Indian television, so remember that I love you but as a spectator, not as a contestant. Love Tina Dutta.

Let me tell you that Tina Dutta became famous from house to house with the role of ‘Desire’ in Colors Channel’s show ‘Utran’. Actress Rashmi Desai was also a part of this show, she played the role of ‘Tapasya’.